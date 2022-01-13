First widespread accumulating snow of the season possible Sunday into Monday

CLEVELAND — The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is possible Sunday night and into Monday. A developing winter storm in the Northern Plains is forecast to dive south into the Tennessee Valley Saturday and then turn northeast moving toward eastern or central Pennsylvania by Sunday evening.

Computer forecast guidance is trending the storm track farther north and west, which puts us in Northeastern Ohio in the favorable zone for accumulating snow beginning late Sunday afternoon or evening.

Since the storm is still more than three days away, it's too early to give exact timing and totals just yet. But, right now, the potential for a high-impact snow event is highest from Canton to Youngstown and perhaps even Akron with several inches of snow possible by late Monday afternoon.

There would likely be a sharp cut-off between the heavier snow amounts and light snow somewhere along or near Interstate 71.

Remember: it's still early, Forecast details will continue to be fine-tuned. If the storm track shifts farther east over the coming days, we will likely see very little snow. Stay tuned!

