Flash Flood Warning in effect for Parma, Garfield Heights and Parma Heights until 8:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for the following cities:



Parma

Garfield Heights

Parma Heights

Flash Flood Warning including Parma OH, Garfield Heights OH and Parma Heights OH until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZML3p9kmO2 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 5, 2022

The NWS advises those in the affected areas to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through standing water.

