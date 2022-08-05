Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Parma, Garfield Heights and Parma Heights until 8:30 p.m.

Storm clouds.jpg
Karin Boesler
Storm clouds.jpg
Posted at 4:41 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 16:41:26-04

CLEVELAND — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for the following cities:

  • Parma
  • Garfield Heights
  • Parma Heights

The NWS advises those in the affected areas to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through standing water.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018