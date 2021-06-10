Flood Advisories, Flash Flood Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for three counties and a Flash Flood Warning for one county in Northeast Ohio Thursday evening.

Huron County is under a Flood Advisory until 6:45 p.m.

Richland County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 8:45 p.m.

Ashland and Medina counties are under a Flood Advisory until 9 p.m.

Watch Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson break down the flooding below:

The NWS states, "Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area."

Some areas could receive one to two additional inches of rain, according to the NWS. Small creeks and streams, highways and streets and underpasses could be affected. Additionally, low-lying areas and other drainage could be affected.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS stated.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter