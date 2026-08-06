Flood Advisory expires for Cuyahoga County

A Flood Advisory issued for Cuyahoga County by the National Weather Service on Thursday has expired.

The advisory came after humidity crept into the area during the day with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The greatest impact for the day was west of I-71, where storms had the best chance of becoming stronger.

RELATED: Focusing on thunderstorms from the west

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