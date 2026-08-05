FORECAST: Humidity is BACK... and so are the storms.

CLEVELAND —

Hotter, More Humid, and a Few Storms Around

Summer heat is turning back up today as hotter air and higher humidity move in from the East Coast.

Most of Northeast Ohio stays dry, but a few thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon and evening. The best chance will be across the Snowbelt, Akron-Canton, and South regions. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning, so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with the humidity making it feel even stickier than the last few days.

Power of 5 Region Spotlight

Snowbelt • Akron-Canton • South Region

These areas have the best shot at seeing a thunderstorm today. Not everyone gets rain, but any storm that forms could quickly become a heavy downpour with lightning.

Regions wx

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Still hot and humid. Most of the day stays dry, but storms approaching from the west will begin shifting the higher storm chances toward our West Region by late day and evening.

Friday: More scattered storms are expected as the unsettled pattern hangs around to end the workweek. Not a washout, but keep the umbrella nearby.

5-Day Forecast

Wednesday: A few storms east. |High: 85°

Thursday: A few storms west. |High: 84°

Friday: Scattered rain with storms at times. |High: 82°

Saturday: Few showers/thunder. |High: 84°

Sunday: Isolated t-showers. | High: 86º

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