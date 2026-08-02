Flood Advisory issued for Cuyahoga County as storms near

Downpours and storms across Northeast Ohio could prompt weather alerts throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga County until 7:45 p.m.

A slow-moving storm poses a growing flood threat for some areas, and the NWS issued a Flood Watch for the following counties until midnight:



Lorain

Cuyahoga

Lake

Geauga

Ashtabula

Medina

Summit

Portage

Richland

Ashland

Wayne

Stark

Holmes

Erie

Power outages

Strong storms and damaging winds could bring power outages to some FirstEnergy customers on Sunday.

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

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