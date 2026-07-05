Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Flood alerts issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

flood
News 5
flood
Posted
and last updated

The National Weather Service issued several weather advisories on Sunday for multiple counties as rain sweeps through Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga County is under a Flood Advisory until 4 p.m.

The following counties are under a Flood Watch until 10 p.m.:

  • Lorain
  • Cuyahoga
  • Lake
  • Geauga
  • Medina
  • Summit
  • Portage
  • Wayne
  • Stark

Portage County was under a Tornado Warning, but it has since been canceled.

News 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff was live Sunday afternoon with storm updates:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Here's how to get News 5 back on DIRECTV