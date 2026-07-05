Flood alerts issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

The National Weather Service issued several weather advisories on Sunday for multiple counties as rain sweeps through Northeast Ohio.
Cuyahoga County is under a Flood Advisory until 4 p.m.
The following counties are under a Flood Watch until 10 p.m.:
- Lorain
- Cuyahoga
- Lake
- Geauga
- Medina
- Summit
- Portage
- Wayne
- Stark
Portage County was under a Tornado Warning, but it has since been canceled.
News 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff was live Sunday afternoon with storm updates:
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