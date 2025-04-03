Flood Threat: Rounds of rain will cause flooding issues around NEO

We dealt with two rounds of strong and severe storms on Wednesday, and some communities picked up over an inch of rain already in the last day.

Flood warnings are currently in effect for the following rivers/counties:



Huron River at Milan in Erie County. Minor flooding is expected until midnight on Friday. The river should fall below the flood stage this evening or early Friday. However, it is expected to rise again this weekend and will likely be higher than it was today.

Portage River at Woodville in Sandusky County. Minor flooding is ongoing and expected to continue until Monday afternoon.

Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull County. Minor flooding is expected through Friday morning. The creek should also fall below flood stage before rising to near moderate flooding levels (19.6 feet) this weekend.

Black River at Elyria in Lorain County. Minor flooding is expected through Friday morning. It will be falling throughout Thursday evening before rising to near moderate flooding levels (15.6 feet) this weekend.

And we are not done with the rain.

Several systems will continue to impact the area through Sunday and could bring moderate to heavy rainfall across the area. Rainfall amounts could exceed 4 inches of rain by Sunday and be as high as 5 or even 6 inches.

Therefore, a Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:



Erie

Huron

Lorain

Richland

Cuyahoga

Holmes

Medina

Stark

Summit

Wayne

Excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding as well as flooding of our area rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are also possible.

News 5

KNOW THE LINGO:

Action, Minor, Moderate, Major - what do they all mean when discussing river flooding?



ACTION STAGE: Be cautious. Action is taken for possible high water. Water may cause minor impacts and be a nuisance to persons near the stream. Local governments or agencies may take actions to reduce property damage and danger to life.

Be cautious. Action is taken for possible high water. Water may cause minor impacts and be a nuisance to persons near the stream. Local governments or agencies may take actions to reduce property damage and danger to life. MINOR FLOOD STAGE: Take action! Some property flooding and public threats may occur. Roadways, trails, parkland, and private property near the stream may become flooded.

Take action! Some property flooding and public threats may occur. Roadways, trails, parkland, and private property near the stream may become flooded. MODERATE FLOOD STAGE: Take action! Flooding of structures and main roadways may occur. Residences and numerous roadways near the stream may become flooded. Evacuations may be necessary. Disruptions to daily life.

Take action! Flooding of structures and main roadways may occur. Residences and numerous roadways near the stream may become flooded. Evacuations may be necessary. Disruptions to daily life. MAJOR FLOOD STAGE: Take action! Extensive flooding of structures, main roadways, and other critical infrastructure may occur. Schools, hospitals, police stations, fire stations, residences, businesses, and roadways may become flooded. Evacuations may be necessary. Significant disruptions to daily life.

News 5

RIVER FORECAST: The Power of 5 Weather Team monitors several rivers and creeks across Northeast Ohio. Below is the forecast for several river gauges across NEO using data from the National Water Prediction Service/NOAA.

Cuyahoga River at Independence in Cuyahoga County

-Flood Stage: 17 feet

-Forecast: Moderate Flooding at 18.8 feet

-Expected to fall on Monday.

Cuyahoga River at Old Portage in Summit County

-Flood Stage: 10.5 feet

-Forecast: Action Stage at 10.1 feet. This will be very close to minor flooding.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Black River at Elyria in Lorain County

-Flood Stage: 9.5 feet

-Minor flooding is ongoing and will fall on Friday.

-Forecast: Minor flooding returns this weekend at 15.6 feet. This will be very close to moderate flooding.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Vermilion River near Mill Hollow in Lorain County :

-Flood stage: 9 feet

-Forecast: Action Stage at 7.7 feet.

-The water is expected to fall quickly on Monday.

Huron River at Milan in Erie County:

-Flood Stage: 18 feet

-Minor flooding is ongoing and will fall on Friday.

-Forecast: Flooding returns this weekend at 19.6 feet. This will be very close to moderate flooding.

-The water is expected to fall quickly early next week.

Sandusky River at Tiffin in Seneca County:

-Flood Stage: 9 feet

-The river is in the action stage, close to minor flooding, and is expected to only dip slightly on Friday.

-Forecast: Moderate flooding is expected this weekend at 10.9 feet.

-Flooding will continue to be possible early next week, although slowly decreasing.

Portage River at Woodville in Sandusky County:

-Flood Stage: 9 feet

-Minor flooding is ongoing and is expected to continue into next week.

-Forecast: Minor flooding continues this weekend at 10 feet. This will be very close to moderate flooding.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Killbuck Creek at Killbuck in Holmes County:

-Flood Stage: 15 feet

-The river is in the action stage, close to minor flooding, and is expected to dip only slightly on Friday before rising again.

-Forecast: Minor flooding continues this weekend at 16.7 feet. This will be very close to moderate flooding.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Muskingum River below Coshocton in Coshocton County:

-Flood Stage: 15 feet

-No flooding is currently ongoing, but the river is expected to rise this weekend.

-Forecast: Minor flooding is possible this weekend at 15.7 feet.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Tuscarawas River at Newcomertown in Tuscarawas County:

-Flood Stage: 11 feet

-No flooding is currently ongoing, but the river is expected to rise this weekend/early next week.

-Forecast: The river is expected to rise into the action stage at 9.20 feet.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Tuscarawas River at Massillon in Stark County:

-Flood Stage: 18 feet

-No flooding is currently ongoing, but the river is expected to rise this weekend

-Forecast: The river is expected to rise into the action stage at 15.60 feet.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Tuscarawas River at New Philadelphia in Tuscarawas County:

-Flood Stage: 7.5 feet

-No flooding is currently ongoing, but the river is expected to rise over the next few days.

-Forecast: The river is expected to rise into the action stage at 7.20 feet. This will be close to minor flooding.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville in Tuscarawas County:

-Flood Stage: 7.5 feet

-No flooding is currently ongoing, but the river is expected to rise this weekend.

-Forecast: The river is expected to rise into the action stage at 7.20 feet. This will be close to minor flooding.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull County:

-Flood Stage: 9.5 feet

-Minor flooding into the weekend.

-Forecast: Minor flooding at 10.75 feet.

Grand River at Painesville in Lake County:

-Flood Stage: 12.5 feet

-The river is expected to rise into the action stage tonight at 9.35 feet.

-Forecast: The river will remain in the action stage this weekend at 9.80 feet.

-The water is expected to fall slowly early next week.

Chagrin River at Willoughby in Lake County:

-Flood Stage: 12 feet

-The river is expected to rise into the action stage tonight at 9.55 feet and will rapidly fall into Friday.

-Forecast: The river will rise again to 11.30 feet. This will be very close to minor flooding.

-The water is expected to fall quickly this weekend.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter