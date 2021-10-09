Watch
Flood Warning issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio

Posted at 8:58 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 09:16:37-04

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday morning for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

The Warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage and Trumbull counties.

According to the NWS, police reported flooding in parts of those counties. Several inches of rain fell overnight.

Remember: Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. The NWS says most deaths occur in vehicles going through flood waters.

