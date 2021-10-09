Flood Warning issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday morning for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

The Warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage and Trumbull counties.

Thankfully, rain is coming to an end, but the torrential rain resulted in flooding. A flood warning (the area in bright green) has been issued until 11:45 am. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/ToaecnbKA7 — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) October 9, 2021

According to the NWS, police reported flooding in parts of those counties. Several inches of rain fell overnight.

HEAVY RAIN: A portion of our area (Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull Counties) received heavy rain overnight. Rainfall totals since 2 am were 3-5"!!! pic.twitter.com/1PLjOOJtJs — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) October 9, 2021

Remember: Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. The NWS says most deaths occur in vehicles going through flood waters.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter