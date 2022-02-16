Flood Warnings issued for Cuyahoga, Holmes, Summit and Waynes counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for multiple rivers in the Northeast Ohio area as temperatures thaw Wednesday, causing river levels to possibly rise in the coming days.

Warm temps + melting snow + 1-2'' of rain will likely cause flooding across the area & ice jams are possible as well. FLOOD WARNINGS are starting to be issued already:

1. Cuyahoga River until Feb 18th

2. Killbuck Creek until Feb 20th

3. Mahoning River until Feb 19th pic.twitter.com/A7Apm22Gsy — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) February 16, 2022

The Flood Warning is in for the following counties and rivers:

—Cuyahoga County: Cuyahoga River at Independence, from Thursday at 5:43 p.m. to Friday until 10 p.m.

—Summit County: Cuyahoga River at Old Portage, from Friday at 8:34 a.m. to Sunday at 12:01 a.m.

—Holmes and Waynes counties: Killbuck Creek, from Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday at 11 a.m.

The NWS said for Cuyahoga County, major flooding is expected.

As of Wednesday at 11 a.m., the stage of the Cuyahoga River was 4.7 feet. The river is expected to rise above the stage to a crest of 21.5 feet by early Friday morning.

At 21 feet, property along Canal, Frances, Murray, Rockside and Cloverleaf roads in the city of Valley View could see flooding.

Click here to see more specifics about each county under the Flood Warning.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter