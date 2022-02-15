Wild weather system hits Cleveland ahead of NBA All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND — A lot of eyes will be on the city of Cleveland as we once again get pushed into the national spotlight with the exciting NBA All-Star weekend festivities set for this weekend.

February has been a very active month so far with Cleveland already picking up nearly 15 inches of snow. That puts us about seven inches above normal for the month.

Many fans, athletes and other celebs will be streaming into town over the next few days and they may encounter some wild weather from mother nature. Another storm system is set to bring us a combo of heavy rain, ice snow and major temperature swings.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory has already been issued for northern and western parts of Northeast Ohio from 4 a.m. to - 7 p.m. Wednesday with south winds of 20 to 30 mph expected and gusts up to 50 mph possible.

News 5

This includes the following counties:

Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Richland



Next big storm system will bring an increase in wind and much warmer temperatures Wednesday with highs soaring into the 50s. Widespread and at times heavy rain will roll in for much of Thursday. Some parts of the area could pick up one to two inches of rain Thursday, especially the northwest parts of Northeast Ohio.

Flood Watch

That heavy rain combined with rapid snow melt from warmer temps and possible ice jams will lead to an increased flood threat Thursday.

News 5

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will start off in the 50s Thursday but crash to the 20s by Thursday night.

That means rain most of Thursday but a brief window for sleet/freezing rain may develop Thursday night before switching to some snow early Friday. That could lead to some slick and slippery roads for the Friday morning commute.

News 5

We are stuck in the 20s Friday with temperatures near freezing Saturday. It looks like a few snow showers may linger Saturday but Sunday looks quiet and a bit warmer with highs in the low 40s. So at least we get rid of the worst of the weather before NBA All-Star Weekend. That means the weather shouldn't be too crazy for the big NBA All-Star Saturday night events and the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter