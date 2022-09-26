Flood Watch advisory for Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties on Sunday night

CLEVELAND — A flood watch has been issued for Geauga and Cuyahoga counties until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch will expire on Wednesday at 5 a.m., the release said.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

On and off showers and storms are likely as a cold front slides through the region. An upper-level disturbance will hang around into early next week and keep showers in the forecast. Some of the rain could become heavy on Monday resulting in hefty rainfall totals.

