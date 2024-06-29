Flood Watch issued for majority of Northeast Ohio June 29

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for numerous Northeast Ohio counties Saturday morning through this evening.

The following counties are under the Flood Watch:



Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Holmes

Lake

Lorain

Mahoning

Medina

Portage

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Wayne

Repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding as well. Rain of 1 to 2 inches today is possible, with locally higher amounts after repeated rounds of storms. Some communities, like in Northern Ashtabula County and Lake County, have already picked up 1 - 3 inches of rain by 9 a.m. Saturday. A flood advisory has been issued for those counties until late morning. Additional rounds of heavy rain and storms are expected later today as a cold front approaches the area. Excessive rainfall from overnight and later today will likely cause rises in rivers, creeks and streams, making flooding possible. Areas near rivers, streams, creeks and low-lying areas are the most vulnerable to flooding.

There is also a potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon. We will be watching for any rotating storms producing tornadoes, gusty damaging winds, hail, waterspouts and frequent lightning. The threat of severe weather is conditional based on getting enough destabilization (or energy) for storms to get strong enough to be severe. Regardless of severity, any storm is dangerous due to lightning. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. When thunder roars, get indoors. The chance for severe storms is most likely during the late morning until the early evening. A few more showers and storms are expected tonight, but there will be more dry time. The final rumbles of thunder exit by early Sunday.

