Flood Watch issued for most of Northeast Ohio

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio from Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The following counties are under a Flood Watch until 2 a.m. Friday:



Tuscarawas

Richland

Wayne

Geauga

Portage

Summit

Stark

Lorain

Ashtabula

Medina

A River Flood Warning is in place for Wayne and Holmes counties from Friday at midnight until 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Johson said the risk for severe storms is considered moderate.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this approaching system.

More steady rain and low cloudiness will move in for the afternoon.

This could stabilize the atmosphere enough to prevent severe storms later.

If we can dry out and clear the skies briefly ahead of the approaching cold front/low pressure, we could destabilize enough to see a couple of severe cells with damaging winds of 58 mph or even a weak tornado.

