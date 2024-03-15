Watch Now
Fog Advisory in place for most of Northeast Ohio until 11 a.m.

After Thursday night's storms, a fog advisory was issued for the majority of Northeast Ohio until 11 a.m.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 08:25:34-04

Cleveland weather

Even after the advisory expires, we're still going to be foggy through midday.

It'll be patchy, with low clouds starting to fade this afternoon.

You may even see a few late-day peeks of sun along the lakeshore!

Be careful.

