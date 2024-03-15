Fog Advisory in place for most of Northeast Ohio until 11 a.m.

After Thursday night's storms, a fog advisory was issued for the majority of Northeast Ohio until 11 a.m.

Cleveland weather

Even after the advisory expires, we're still going to be foggy through midday.

It'll be patchy, with low clouds starting to fade this afternoon.

You may even see a few late-day peeks of sun along the lakeshore!

Be careful.

