FORECAST: First weekend of fall features chilly temps & a few showers

Fall has arrived and is going to hang around awhile. Temperatures are in the low 50s and upper 40s this morning and temps will only climb to the mid 60s this afternoon. That is way below the average for this time of year.

This weekend will stay mainly cloudy, chilly and a few showers are possible. Plan for sprinkles Saturday morning with scattered showers later in the day. There is a better chance for rain on Sunday with increasing coverage and intensity of rain. A few storms are possible as well with increasing winds on Sunday and into Monday. The pattern stays cool and active until the end of the week.

What To Expect:

Temps staying WAY below the norm

Mostly cloudy tonight

Isolated light showers Saturday

Better rain chance on Sunday

Even cooler next week



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Isolated light showers. Still cool.| High: 67º

Sunday: Scattered light rain showers possible.| High: 68º

Monday: Lingering lake effect showers. Chilly.| High: 62º

Tuesday: Few showers.| High: 61º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter