Forecast for Day 2 of the NFL Draft: Windy and chilly

Mike Brookbank.
View of Cleveland on Friday, April 30.
Posted at 8:03 AM, Apr 30, 2021
CLEVELAND — It’s Day 2 of the NFL Draft and the weather for it is considerably better with isolated showers instead of widespread rain like many who were in Downtown Cleveland experienced Thursday.

Expect windy conditions to replace widespread rain, with highs only climbing back into the mid 50s.

By 5 p.m., any leftover showers should be gone.

Dress warm! It will be chilly all day. By late tonight, temps take a plunge to the lower 30s, especially away from the lakeshore. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for tonight and early Saturday.

