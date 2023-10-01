FORECAST: October starts on a toasty note!

As we begin October temperatures will remain well above average across NE Ohio!

We woke up to foggy conditions this morning, but the weather continues to look great for the Browns game Sunday afternoon. Plan for warm and dry conditions! Plan for a light northerly wind with temps in the mid to even upper 70s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with light winds - once again allowing for patchy fog development.

Even though it will be October, summer is trying to hang on in NE Ohio for most of next week. Temps actually look to climb by mid week into the 80s briefly. A cold front looks to slide through on Friday which will bring some much needed rain and cooler temperatures by the end of the week/next weekend

What To Expect:



Dry Sunday

Warming up!

Dry for most of next week

Rain by Thursday

Pattern flip to end the week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Bright & warm. | High: 77º

Monday: Sunny & Summer-like. | High: 79º

Tuesday: More sunshine. Warm. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 83º

Thursday: Cloudy. A few showers late. Not as warm. | High: 79º

Friday: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Much cooler. | High: 70º

