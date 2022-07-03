Happy Fourth of July Weekend! Let's discuss what weather to expect over the next few days!

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with dry conditions, plenty of sunshine, and low humidity. Highs will be seasonable in the low to mid 80s. Lows will fall into the mid and upper 60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Conditions look great for evening plans or to watch firework shows!

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The heat is cranking up! Most of Monday looks dry as a warm front lifts north through the area. This warm front will cause temperatures to increase a few degrees on Monday. Highs will be around 90 degrees. PLUS, the humidity will build as well. That will make it feel even hotter. A low-pressure system will push toward the area by late Monday and early Tuesday bringing the return of storms. We will keep an eye on the timing of storms. For now, I have all of Monday dry with storms increasing after midnight.

TUESDAY: June was a dry month and we are in need of some rain! This week looks more active with a few rounds of showers and storms starting early on Tuesday. Expect increasing storm chances throughout the day. There is also a chance for severe weather on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a severe weather risk for the entire viewing area on Tuesday. The best shot will be to the south and east of Cleveland, but we could all deal with strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

