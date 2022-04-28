Freeze Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning that will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday for all of Northeast Ohio.

The Freeze Warning has been issued for the following counties:

Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Mahoning

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Wayne

"Temperatures will remain near or above freezing along the immediate lakeshore. The coldest temperatures will occur in interior portions of Northeast Ohio east of I-77, where lows as cold as the mid 20s are possible," the NWS said.

What to expect

According to the NWS, sub-freezing temperatures are expected Thursday night. The cold can kill or damage outdoor plants and break unprotected outdoor plumbing.

"To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing," the NWS said.

Here are some tips from a local plumber you can do to protect your home during the freeze:

