Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

FREEZE WARNING issued for tonight for several NEO communities

slot0.jpg
News 5
slot0.jpg
Posted

A freeze warning has been issued for several counties across NEO, south of Akron and west of Cleveland. This is where we are expecting clouds to clear the most, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing, and could be as cold as 28 or 29 degrees in a couple of spots.

Meanwhile, to the NE, in the primary and secondary snowbelts, lake effect clouds and showers will continue to linger, preventing temperatures from dropping as much. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s to the low 40s closer to Lake Erie.

slot2.jpg

The freeze warning will go into effect at midnight through 9 a.m. Saturday. Counties included in the freeze warning are Medina, Lorain, Stark, Wayne, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Coshocton, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca Counties.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected inland from Lake Erie. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

slot1.jpg

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.