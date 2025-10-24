FREEZE WARNING issued for tonight for several NEO communities

A freeze warning has been issued for several counties across NEO, south of Akron and west of Cleveland. This is where we are expecting clouds to clear the most, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing, and could be as cold as 28 or 29 degrees in a couple of spots.

Meanwhile, to the NE, in the primary and secondary snowbelts, lake effect clouds and showers will continue to linger, preventing temperatures from dropping as much. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s to the low 40s closer to Lake Erie.

News 5

The freeze warning will go into effect at midnight through 9 a.m. Saturday. Counties included in the freeze warning are Medina, Lorain, Stark, Wayne, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Coshocton, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca Counties.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected inland from Lake Erie. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

News 5

