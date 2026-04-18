Freeze Watch issued for News 5's viewing area starting Sunday night

It may be hard to believe after multiple 70 and 80-degree days this week, including today, but a hard freeze is likely for most of the News 5 viewing area starting Sunday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for several counties for Sunday night. The following counties will be under this watch from 11 p.m. on Sunday until 11 a.m. on Monday:



Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Holmes

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Tuscarawas

Wayne

Temperatures will drop from the 70s to the 30s Saturday night, and highs will only remain in the 40s Sunday along the lake, lower 50s inland.

Some light lake-effect snow is also possible Sunday night through Monday morning, as this wintry weather pattern will persist through Tuesday. It will likely be even colder Monday night, with a hard freeze possible for Cleveland itself.

News 5 Cleveland

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