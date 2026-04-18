Freeze Watch issued for News 5's viewing area starting Sunday night

It may be hard to believe after multiple 70 and 80-degree days this week, including today, but a hard freeze is likely for most of the News 5 viewing area starting Sunday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for several counties for Sunday night. The following counties will be under this watch from 11 p.m. on Sunday until 11 a.m. on Monday:
- Ashland
- Ashtabula
- Cuyahoga
- Erie
- Geauga
- Holmes
- Huron
- Lake
- Lorain
- Medina
- Portage
- Richland
- Stark
- Summit
- Tuscarawas
- Wayne
Temperatures will drop from the 70s to the 30s Saturday night, and highs will only remain in the 40s Sunday along the lake, lower 50s inland.
Some light lake-effect snow is also possible Sunday night through Monday morning, as this wintry weather pattern will persist through Tuesday. It will likely be even colder Monday night, with a hard freeze possible for Cleveland itself.
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