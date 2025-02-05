Winter Weather Advisory issued for freezing rain and ice accumulation possible tonight

Heads up! A widespread wintry mix expected to roll over Northeast Ohio tonight could make it icy and dicey overnight and early Thursday morning.

ALERTS:

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for every county in our viewing area. It will go into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

TIMING:

The worst of the storm is expected overnight, with freezing rain and drizzle likely, which could lead to ice accumulations. Freezing rain can turn any untreated surface into a sheet of ice.

Most of Wednesday will be quiet, cloudy, and cold. After the sun goes down (which is now at almost 6 p.m.), a stray shower/freezing drizzle will be possible, but widespread freezing rain is expected after 10 p.m. until about 5 or 6 a.m. Some areas, farther to the southeast may stay all rain.

Only a couple of degree differences could result in a different precipitation type.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage.

Difficult travel is possible. The roads could be dangerous overnight and into Thursday morning, and the wintry mix could negatively impact the Thursday morning commute.

Freezing rain will begin transitioning to light rain early Thursday morning. However, slick spots may linger through mid-morning as surface temperatures remain chilly in the mid-30s.

This will be a brief winter storm since temps will climb into the 40s by Thursday afternoon, and the widespread precipitation will exit the area.

ICE TOTALS:

Total ice accumulations will range from hundredths of an inch to two-tenths of an inch. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use extreme caution while traveling.

Even just walking out the door tomorrow morning could be dangerous. Watch your first few steps, especially on anything untreated, including stairs, sidewalks, and driveways.

These could all be very icy and increase your risk of falling and injuring yourself.

Be safe tonight and early tomorrow!

