Friday's wind could cause widespread power outages

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the News 5 Viewing area.

The Power of 5 Meteorologists are expecting gusts over 50 mph on Friday. That's a BIG deal.

Damaging winds are quite common during severe thunderstorms.

Gusts over 58 mph are the criteria for damage. That's when the National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. It's for the localized damage potential from those gusts.

Friday's forecast doesn't include Severe thunderstorms. It does, however, include strong straight-line winds.

We're beyond just debris flying around. Beyond trash cans knocking over. This much wind, on a widespread level, could cause power outages across NEO.

Expect travel impacts/restrictions in addition to a disrupted electrical grid.

