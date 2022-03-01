From temps to daytime, March is a month for changes in Northeast Ohio

March is a transitional month full of changes and as daylight saving time begins in March, spring starts—meaning we gain a noticeable amount of daylight and temperatures begin to rise!

SPRING FORWARD!

Daylight saving time begins in less than two weeks on Sunday, March 13. On the 13th, the sun will rise and set in the 7 o'clock hour (after we lose an hour of sleep). The time change is always a good opportunity to check your smoke and carbon monoxide monitors and change the batteries.

WEWS Katie McGraw

SPRING BEGINS!

It's a season of change! Spring also starts soon - in less than three weeks on March 20 at 11:33 am. Between the time change and the vernal equinox, you will also likely notice how much daylight we gain in Northeast Ohio. In fact, everyday gains around 2 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight.

On March 1, there will be 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight. By March 31, Cleveland will have gained over one hour of daylight with 12 hours and 39 minutes of daylight. That is a huge difference over only 31 days!

WEWS Katie McGraw

WARMING UP:

Additionally, average high temperatures really start to climb over the next month. On March 1, the average high temperature for Cleveland is around 42 degrees. By the end of the month the average high temperature climbs to 53 degrees! We also typically see a few more inches of snow. On average, Cleveland receives about 10.8'' of snow.

Keep in mind, all of this information is based on climatology and is not a forecast. Of course, The Power of 5 Weather Team will keep you posted on the daily and weekly forecasts - especially since severe weather season is around the corner!

WEWS Katie McGraw

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter