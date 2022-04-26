FROST ADVISORY issued for many communities in NE Ohio

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for many communities across portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. The advisory goes into effect 12 AM Wednesday through 9 AM.

Counties included in the advisory: Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, and Stark.

WEWS Katie McGraw

Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

WEWS Katie McGraw

