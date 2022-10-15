Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night

CLEVELAND — A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s overnight, and frost is likely away from Lake Erie and outside of larger urban areas. This will likely be the coldest night in months, falling to 32 degrees in some places.

Plants can be harmed overnight, and owners are advised to protect their vegetation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.