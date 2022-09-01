Get ready for changes over the next month!

CLEVELAND — Hello September! September started on Thursday and it will be a transitional month full of changes including a season change, losing a noticeable amount of daylight and temperatures typically beginning to fall as Autumn begins.

FALL BEGINS: It's a season of change! Fall begins in exactly three weeks on September 22 around 9:00 pm. You will also likely notice how much daylight we lose in Northeast Ohio over the next month. In fact, every day, nearly 2.5 minutes of daylight are lost!

wews

LOSING DAYLIGHT: On September 1, there will be 13 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. By September 30, Cleveland will have lost over one hour of daylight with 11 hours and 47 minutes of daylight and the sun will set around 7:10 p.m. That is a huge difference over only 30 days!

wews

WHAT CONDITIONS TO EXPECT: For perspective, average high temperatures in early September are in the low 80s. The month ends with an average high temperature around 70 degrees — 10 degrees cooler!

wews

However, Mother Nature may not be ready to let summer go.

When we look at the next six to 10 days, the Climate Prediction Center has a notable signal for above-average temperatures. From September 6-10, there is roughly a 50-60% chance for above-average temps. A similar pattern continues for the next eight to 14 days. From September 8-14, there is also a 40-50% chance for above-normal temperatures to continue.

Scroll through the images from the Climate Prediction Center below.

wews

wews

This trend does not suggest that there will be ZERO cooler days, but the bulk average appears to fall above average until at least September 13. During the same window, extended forecasts show precipitation chances could be lower than what is typical as well in September. For perspective, the average rainfall amount in September is 3.93 inches.

For what it is worth, it appears the pattern could become more seasonable by the middle of the month. The Cooperative Institute for Precipitation Systems (CIPS) extended analog guidance shows a decent signal for near average temperatures 12-14 days (this would be around September 15).

Keep in mind that monthly forecasts are notoriously hard to predict. I am hoping to discuss general warming/cooling trends over the next few weeks. It is still best to tune into News 5 to check the exact numbers and conditions daily!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter