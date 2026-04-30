Get ready for double full moons this May

Tonight's full moon is the first of two full moons in May, which is a rare occurrence. One might say, it is "once in a blue moon." That happens to be the name of the second full moon this May, the Blue Moon. More on that later.

The Flower Moon, which will peak on Friday afternoon, is the first full moon in May 2026. This is what the May full moon is called, and the name dates back a long time. The moon's name reflects that this is the time of year when flowers bloom in most parts of the country. The saying, "April showers give way to May flowers," applies here, too, as the name of the full moon takes on that role.

Here in Northeast Ohio, the main question is whether the Full Flower Moon will be visible tonight. And it will be, for the first half of the night, before clouds come back and rain returns by sunrise. Best viewing conditions are likely between 10 p.m. and midnight.

This full moon, like the last couple, will not appear as big or bright in the sky. That is because it is a "micromoon," the fourth of 10 micromoons in 2026. A micromoon is when the moon is farther away from the Earth in its orbit, known as apogee. It will appear 14 percent smaller and 30 percent dimmer than a typical full moon. Despite that, it will be notable in the sky, even if there are a few passing clouds. A micromoon is the opposite of a supermoon, which is when the moon appears larger and brighter because it is closer to the Earth in its orbit.

The second full moon in May, the Blue Moon, happens on May 31. Not every year has a blue moon. It will also be a micromoon, making the phenomenon of two full micromoons in one month even rarer. The last time there was a blue micromoon was in 2023, and the next such occurrence is not until New Year's Eve of 2028. Consider this a good luck charm for May?

The full moon occurs on Friday morning in the U.S., peaking after 1 p.m. EDT.

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