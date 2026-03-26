Get ready: Heat and humidity surging into Ohio, fueling damaging thunderstorms

Don't let today's sun, heat and humidity throw you off; the big focus is on the thunderstorms.

It's all fuel for the storms. Strong storms.

The threat of damage is elevated this evening.

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This evening will be an evolving situation. Starting out with the tornado and large hail threat.

These storms will be building along the lakeshore around 5 p.m. Expect individual thunderstorms. Discrete Supercells.

Those storms will have rotating updrafts, meaning they'll have the energy to support hail over 1 inch in diameter and tornadoes.

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Those storms continue to grow and eventually form a line of thunderstorms. A squall line. That threat for large hail and tornadoes will drop at that point, but the threat for wind damage will go up.

This will be more widespread and cause more power outages across Northeast Ohio.

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This line should slide into southern Ohio and weaken overnight. As that line slides out, waves of heavy rain linger. That means the flood threat will be elevated.

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The heaviest rain will linger into Friday morning.

Flood-prone areas south of Route 30 should be on alert for flash flooding.

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The Power of 5 Weather Team will be streaming these storms on-air and across all our platforms.

Be sure to check them out on YouTube, Facebook, Roku and our app.

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Click here to view our interactive radar.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter