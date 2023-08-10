Get ready to see the best meteor shower of the year this weekend

The Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend, giving stargazers in Northeast Ohio the best view of the yearly event.

If you're not familiar with the Perseids, they are meteors that, according to NASA, leave "long 'wakes' of light and color behind them as they streak through the earth's atmosphere."

On average, onlookers can see up to 100 meteors per hour. If you're lucky, you'll catch a rarer glimpse of a fireball, which is a large explosion of bright light and color that lasts longer than a regular meteor streak.

The reason we see the meteor shower is that every year the Earth's orbit around the sun makes our planet pass through debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle — a comet that orbits the sun every 133 years, with its last Earth approach happening back in 1992. It's named after Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle, who both independently discovered it in 1862. Three years later, Giovanni Schiaparelli discovered it was that comet which created the Perseids — aptly named as the point in the sky the meteors come from is near the constellation Perseus.

The best time to look for the meteor shower will be between 10 p.m. on Aug. 12 and the pre-dawn hours of Aug. 13.

Anyone in the Northern Hemisphere will have a good view this year, as long as the sky is clear of light pollution and clouds. You don’t need any equipment to see them, but you will need to give your eyes around half an hour to adjust to the dark. Avoid looking at your cell phone since that can ruin your night vision. The Perseids can appear anywhere in the sky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

