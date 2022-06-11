Grab an umbrella: Northeast Ohio could see some scattered weekend storms

CLEVELAND — This weekend will not be a washout, but there is a chance for a few showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday.

After a few morning showers, the rest of the morning has been dry and mild with a mixture of sun and clouds. Most of Saturday will feature variably cloudy skies and dry weather. HOWEVER, a few spotty showers and isolated storms cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

wews

Coverage is expected to pick up slightly overnight and continue to increase into Sunday morning. Sunday has a better chance for storms compared to Saturday. Plus, some storms could be strong or severe. It looks like there will be rounds of showers and storms tomorrow. How those rounds interact with each other will dictate the likelihood of severe weather. This is known as a conditional threat for severe weather and means there is more uncertainty than normal for the severe weather risk.

wews

As of Saturday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Power of 5 viewing area in a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. This is a level 1/5 and it includes nearly all of the viewing area, excluding the immediate lakeshore. If storms become strong or severe, the main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and severe hail. Isolated tornadoes are not off the table either. The Power of 5 Weather Team will be keeping our eyes on the radar all weekend long and post updates as needed. Stay weather aware and safe! Be sure to join News 5 Saturday evening and again Sunday morning for the latest information.

wews

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage of storms over the rest of the weekend.

wews

wews

wews

wews

