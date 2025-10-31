HALLOWEEN FORECAST: What to expect for trick-or-treating

CLEVELAND — You have probably been keeping a close eye on the forecast and weather apps for the last few days regarding the Halloween forecast.

The problem is that a glance at the percentage for rain potential does not always tell the full story or forecast. This is where I can help! I won't take up much of your time, but I will break down rain chances for Friday, and also touch on other conditions to prep for ahead of trick-or-treating and Halloween parties.

RAIN CHANCES:



The good news? The rain chance is MUCH lower than Thursday.

The bad news? There is still a chance of rain on Friday.

There will be a few lingering showers on Halloween morning, especially in our eastern communities, but the farther west and south you live, the drier you will be for the start of the day. There will likely even be some chilly sunshine for a few hours on Friday morning.

We should all get a break from the rain during the late morning and early afternoon, but just a short time later, clouds will start to roll back in, and a couple of very isolated showers are possible.

For trick-or-treating, plan for light lake effect showers. This is most likely in our NE communities, in the snowbelt. The later it gets on Halloween, the higher the chance of lake-effect showers, so at midnight, rain is a lot more likely than at 6 pm.

Please scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing of rain tomorrow, as well as the placement of the showers.

BLUSTERY WINDS: It has been windy over the last day with gusts over 40 mph at times. It will continue to be gusty on Friday. Plan for westerly to northwesterly wind gusts up to 25 to 35 mph and up to 40 mph at times. Winds will finally subside by Saturday.

CHILLED TO THE BONE: It will also be chilly on Friday. Highs will only be in the low 50s, and by the time we get to Friday evening festivities, it will be even cooler. Plan for temperatures in the 40s by Friday evening. If you are hitting the town late into the night, it will get even colder after midnight with wind chills in the mid to low 30s.

