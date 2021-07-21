Hazardous swimming conditions prompt Beach Hazards Statement for lakeshore counties Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for lakeshore counties in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties until 4 p.m.

Strong winds and high waves will cause currents on the lakeshore.

Swimmers are advised not to enter the water due to hazardous swimming conditions.

Currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

