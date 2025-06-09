Strong storms possible across Northeast Ohio Monday evening

CLEVELAND — Be weather aware this afternoon and evening, especially if you live south or east of Cleveland. Showers and storms are likely and could become strong or severe.

News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw was live on YouTube and Facebook with updates. Watch her report in the player below:

Watches and Warnings

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Southwestern Carroll County until 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.:



Ashtabula

Carroll

Geauga

Portage

Stark

Tuscarawas

Wayne

Holmes

Summit

This watch does not include Cleveland or Cuyahoga County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch indicates that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and around the watch area. If you live in these areas, be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for further statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

News 5

While the watch is in effect until 10 pm, it appears that the risk starts to decrease after 8 pm.

News 5

The primary threats include scattered damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph, as well as isolated large hail events measuring up to 1.5 inches in diameter. There will also be heavy rain, which could lead to flooding, lowered visibility, and ponding on the roads. Frequent lightning is also expected. Lightning makes any storm dangerous. When thunder roars, get indoors. News 5 meteorologists will also be watching for isolated tornadoes.

News 5

Thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase across the region this afternoon and evening, with multiple rounds of storms possible. Bowing line segments capable of damaging gusts are the primary risk, but isolated hail may occur as well. The greatest risk for storms occurs from 3 to 8 p.m., with a gradual decrease in coverage and intensity as the day progresses closer to sunset.

News 5

Radar

Power outages

Traffic impacts

