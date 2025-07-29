Heat Advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Tuesday will be dangerously hot and humid with air temperatures in the low to mid-90s coupled with high humidity, resulting in even hotter heat index values. Heat index values are expected to range from the upper 90s to 102.

Therefore, a Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire Power of 5 viewing area on Tuesday from noon until 8 pm.

The highest heat index values are expected west of Interstate 77 and in urban areas across northern Ohio. This includes the Toledo, Cleveland, Akron-Canton, and Youngstown metro areas.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You can find them below.

Heat Cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in the legs and abdomen. Heavy sweating.

First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasms. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea; then stop giving water. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion results in heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin, a fast and weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, and fainting.

First Aid: Move the person to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen, or last longer than one hour.

Heat Stroke is very serious and can be fatal.

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, slurred speech, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or a bath. Use a fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.

