Heat Advisory issued for Ashland, Holmes, Richland and Wayne counties until 6 PM Thursday

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Holmes, Richland, Wayne and Ashland County Thursday as heat index values are expected to reach 99 degrees.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness.

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911," the NWS said.

Be prepared:



Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in air-conditioned rooms

Check on relatives and neighborhoods

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing



