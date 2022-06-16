Heat Advisory issued for Ashland, Holmes, Richland and Wayne counties until 6 PM Thursday

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Holmes, Richland, Wayne and Ashland County Thursday as heat index values are expected to reach 99 degrees.
The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness.
"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911," the NWS said.
Be prepared:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in air-conditioned rooms
- Check on relatives and neighborhoods
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing
