Heat Advisory issued for Ashland, Holmes, Richland and Wayne counties until 6 PM Thursday

Posted at 6:18 AM, Jun 16, 2022
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Holmes, Richland, Wayne and Ashland County Thursday as heat index values are expected to reach 99 degrees.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness.

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911," the NWS said.

Be prepared:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in air-conditioned rooms
  • Check on relatives and neighborhoods
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

