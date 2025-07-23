HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED: Signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke

CLEVELAND — The heat continues to climb on Thursday. Temperatures in the 90s with higher humidity will result in heat index values in the upper 90s to the low triple digits. Heat index values could reach 104 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for nearly our entire viewing area except Ashtabula, Trumbull, and Mahoning Counties. The advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen. Heavy sweating.

First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasms. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea; then stop giving water. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion results in heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin, a fast and weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, and fainting.

First Aid: Move person to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen, or last longer than 1 hour

Heat Stroke is very serious and can be fatal.

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, slurred speech, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or a bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.

