Heat Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties this week

Temperatures are climbing this week, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of News 5's viewing area.

The following counties will be under this advisory from noon on Tuesday until 8 p.m. on Thursday:



Erie

Lorain

Cuyahoga

Lake

Geauga

Ashtabula

Huron

Medina

Summit

Portage

Richland

Ashland

Wayne

Stark

Starting Monday, temperatures will reach the 90s. They will continue to climb this week and feel like triple digits for three days straight.

Humidity will complicate and amplify the threat. Actual temperatures will be 90 to 95 degrees for most, but the humidity will make it feel 5 to 15 degrees hotter.

Heat index values will be extremely dangerous, climbing to near 105 degrees midweek. This will be the longest-lasting and most humid heat wave since June 2024.

Dangerous long-duration heat wave incoming

RELATED: Dangerous long-duration heat wave incoming

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