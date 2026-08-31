Heat Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties until Wednesday evening

Temperatures are expected to surge this week, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The following counties will be under this advisory from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday:



Erie

Lorain

Cuyahoga

Huron

Medina

Summit

Richland

Ashland

Wayne

For the start of September, temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees as heat and humidity climb on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have the highest temperatures and heat index values. It will likely feel like the mid- to upper 90s and even low 100s.

The hottest temperatures are anticipated to hit the West Region.

Passing showers and storms will hit on Monday and Tuesday before the Heat Wave begins. However, the advisory will end before the workweek does, and more storms will move into the area by Wednesday night and into Thursday.

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