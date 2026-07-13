Heat advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio until Tuesday night

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory as heat index values are expected to climb into the triple digits across a few communities, especially in NW Ohio. The advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. for Erie, Cuyahoga, Huron and Lorain counties, as well as many western counties in the state.

NEWS 5

Heat index values up to 102 are expected. It will be hot and humid for everyone, but the hottest temperatures are expected in the advisory. We may need a second advisory for Wednesday. Heat indices will once again try to climb into the low triple digits. It will remain hot on Thursday as well, but humidity should be lower after a dry cold front slides through on Wednesday.

NEWS 5

This heat wave will not be as intense as two weeks ago, but it will still be dangerous. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and stay inside, where air conditioning is available. You should also wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Additionally, you should limit strenuous activity to the morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.

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