Heat advisory issued, more severe storms possible as impacts from Wednesday's storms remain

CLEVELAND — With parts of Northeast Ohio still dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday’s severe weather, soaring heat will fuel more waves of storms Thursday and Friday, with a few more strong to severe storms possible, with the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Meteorologist Katie McGraw is live on Facebook with the latest on today's weather:

Weather Alerts

Most counties in Northeast Ohio are under a Heat Advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with heat index values up to 100 expected, according to the National Weather Service. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

wews

The NWS advises: “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!”

Strong Thunderstorm

At 8:21 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement about a strong thunderstorm that will impact portions of southwestern Cuyahoga, northern Medina and central Lorain counties through 9 a.m.

NWS NWS radar map showing the area impacted by a strong thunderstorm Thursday morning.

Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wakeman, or 9 miles south of Vermilion, moving east at 30 mph.

Hazards include winds in excess of 40 mph and half-inch hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible, the NWS stated.

Locations impacted include: Elyria, Medina, Parma, Strongsville, Brunswick, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Grafton, Parma Heights, Brook Park, Berea, Middleburg Heights, Olmsted Falls, Eaton, Oberlin, Lagrange, South Amherst, Pittsfield, Kipton and Valley City.

If outdoors, the NWS advises to consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Any additional weather alerts issued Thursday will appear in the map below:

See more details on the latest weather alerts in our area here.

More storms coming, strong to severe possible

Waves of storms remain in the forecast through Friday. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with potentially damaging wind gusts and heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

MORE STORMS: Much of NE Ohio is dry this morning, but if you live closer to the lakeshore, be aware of heavy rain and gusty storms. West of Cleveland, storms are scattered. East of Cleveland, a line of gusty storms is moving inland off the lake.#CLE #News5 #weather pic.twitter.com/kJFoJqkXrf — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) August 12, 2021

wews

Cooler and drier air finally rolls back in by the weekend.

See the latest Power of 5 Forecast here.

Area still recovering from Wednesday’s storms

Thousands are still without power, and roads and buildings are closed across the area due to downed trees and other damage left by the severe thunderstorms that rolled through Wednesday.

See the latest power outage, road closure and damage reports here.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter