Thousands still without power; some roads, buildings closed in wake of Wednesday's weather

CLEVELAND — Tens of thousands of Northeast Ohio residents are still without power Thursday morning and several roads are closed due to downed trees and other damage caused by the severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area Wednesday, bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Power outages

According to FirstEnergy outage reports, here's how many people in each county are still without power in our area, as of 7 a.m. Thursday:

Ashtabula - 1,872

Cuyahoga - 39,668

Geauga - 3,317

Huron - 107

Lake - 2,533

Lorain - 3,077

Medina - 1,941

Portage - 428

Richland - 555

Stark - 735

Summit - 1,033

Trumbull - 173

Wayne - 116

See the latest outage report and a map of outages on the FirstEnergy website here.

Cleveland Public Power said early Thursday morning that all their feeders have been repaired, and any scattered outages should be reported to them.

Road closures

The News 5 traffic map is showing multiple major road closures across the area due to storm damage:

The following additional road and rail closures have been reported to News 5 as of Thursday morning:

Cleveland



According to the Greater Cleveland RTA, Red Line rail service between Tower City and Airport stations has been replaced by 66R buses due to effects on the storm from the overhead lines on the West Side.

Shaker Heights



South Park Boulevard is closed between 17200-17250 due to high voltage wires. These two houses are just west of Attleboro Rd. Attleboro Rd is still open.

Avalon Road between Van Aken and Fernway is closed due to a large tree across the Roadway.

Bay Village



On Thursday morning, News 5 photojournalist David Kraska captured a large tree across Bruce Road. at Upland Road in Bay Village, blocking traffic.

David Kraska Tree across Bruce Road at Upland Road in Bay Village

We'll continue to update this list as we get more reports.

School closures

The following schools are reported to be closed Thursday due to no power:

Cleveland College Prep School

Lincoln West School of Global Studies

Lincoln-West School of Science & Health

See a current list of school closures here.

Other closures and impacts

Akron Municipal Court is closed Thursday due to elevator issues. With the exception of arraignment court, where hearings will continue virtually, all hearings and other matters scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled.

Wednesday's storm caused widespread damage in Lakewood, including on Spring Garden Avenue, where a large tree fell onto three homes, displacing the families living there.

