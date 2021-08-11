Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Heat and humidity fueling another round of strong to severe storms Wednesday

items.[0].videoTitle
E8fr1HCX0AEkTWj.jpeg
Posted at 6:32 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 06:32:40-04

CLEVELAND — There’s a marginal risk for more severe storms Wednesday, with a few strong to severe storms rolling through the area.

The main threats again will be a few damaging wind gusts around 60 mph and flooding due to heavy rain.

E8fsxXLXoAM2oH1.jpg

Warnings and Advisory

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Erie County from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values will reach up to 104 degrees. Temps will get close to 90 degrees today.

E8ftl5HXMAA_y5w.jpg

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018