Heat and humidity fueling another round of strong to severe storms Wednesday

CLEVELAND — There’s a marginal risk for more severe storms Wednesday, with a few strong to severe storms rolling through the area.
The main threats again will be a few damaging wind gusts around 60 mph and flooding due to heavy rain.
Warnings and Advisory
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Erie County from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values will reach up to 104 degrees. Temps will get close to 90 degrees today.
