Heat and humidity fueling storms Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Heat and humidity are fueling two rounds of storms Tuesday.

There will be quite a bit of rain for the morning commute, which could slow motorists down.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill provides an in-depth look at today's weather:

The storms move out this afternoon, with temperatures soaring to the 90s.

Plan on storms late Tuesday night through parts of Wednesday.

Potential impacts include a few damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Heat indices will approach 100 degrees in some areas.

