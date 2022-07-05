Heat and humidity fueling storms Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Heat and humidity are fueling two rounds of storms Tuesday.
There will be quite a bit of rain for the morning commute, which could slow motorists down.
Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill provides an in-depth look at today's weather:
The storms move out this afternoon, with temperatures soaring to the 90s.
Plan on storms late Tuesday night through parts of Wednesday.
Potential impacts include a few damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.
Heat indices will approach 100 degrees in some areas.
