Heat and humidity fueling strong storms Wednesday afternoon for News 5 viewing area

CLEVELAND — Hot, humid and unsettled today with thunderstorms in the forecast. Plan on upper 80s by noon before the storms start building.

Heat index in the lower 90s likely. That's all fuel for strong storms.

wews

The biggest threat is heavy rain and frequent lightning. Flooding and power outages. Some of the strongest storms will have gusts over 60 mph and large hail.

wews

We'll keep a close eye on them as they build this afternoon. Storms fade overnight with more rain Thursday.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter