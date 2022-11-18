Heavy lake-effect snowstorm possible this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the snowbelt and metro Cleveland. This watch is for Saturday evening and into Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow will be possible Saturday night and into Sunday with snow totals over 6 inches in some communities. Additionally, it will be very windy this weekend as well, with gusts over 40 mph.

wews

A watch is typically issued about a day before the storm moves into the area. It means there is a potential for dangerous winter weather, but exact details need to be ironed out. It is issued so that we can make plans ahead of time in order to stay safe.

As we get closer to this snow event, the watch will be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory. An Advisory would mean that conditions will create inconveniences, and could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property. Meanwhile, a warning indicates the conditions will pose a threat to life or property and that travel will become difficult to impossible. Additionally, a warning will be issued if the forecast shows heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours. We will be sure to keep you updated on which upgrade occurs.

wews

Scattered snow continues on Friday but will gradually fade for most of the area by Friday night. It will be very cold but mainly dry overnight and the first half of Saturday. A cold front will slide through the area on Saturday night and into Sunday. This clipper will bring light snow for most of the area but then activate the lake-effect snow machine and bring the threat of heavy snow.

As of Friday afternoon, snow is set to begin shortly after sunset on Saturday and increase in intensity after midnight. At a minimum, snow looks to linger until Sunday afternoon, but some models suggest it could hang around until Sunday night for some communities. In the end, several inches of snow are possible in the snowbelt. Portions of Geauga and Ashtabula counties could see close to a foot of snow. Cleveland could pick up 2-6 inches and Mentor could see 4-8 inches. Communities to the west and south of Cleveland, such as Akron, Canton, Mansfield, New Philly and Wooster will likely see less than 1 inch of snow.

wews

The forecast changed quite a bit in the last day. We all know that lake-effect snow is a fickle beast. This article will be updated and the forecast will likely be tweaked over the next two days. Be sure to stay updated for the latest information.

With that said - the time to plan is now. Travel could be very difficult this weekend with accumulating snow and windy conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Blowing and drifting snow along with high snowfall rates may make travel hazardous across northeast Ohio. This tweet from the NWS in Cleveland is a great depiction of how rapid visibility can change in these conditions.

Snow squalls are like the “Instant Blizzard” and can be very dangerous if not deadly while traveling. Drivers can go from winter driving conditions to whiteout conditions in a matter of seconds.https://t.co/No5VWDqW7G #OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland #Winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/SVCmpSJy5P — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 18, 2022

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter