Heavy rain brings flooding to parts of Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Afternoon showers rolled through parts of Northeast Ohio bringing heavy rain that caused some flooding in places like Ashtabula County, which has been under a Flash Flood Warning for the better part of Thursday afternoon.

Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw captured the aftermath of flooding in parts of Ashtabula County.

Katie McGraw. Heavy rain floods West 58th Street and Main in Ashtabula County.

West 58th Street and Main was closed due to flooding, which caused a vehicle to get stuck.

A tow truck responded to remove a disabled vehicle.

Tow truck now here as well. pic.twitter.com/MzcXZZSMul — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) July 29, 2021

Fallen trees and power lines were found in North Kingsville, where the strongest winds were located during the Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Katie McGraw. Area in North Kingsville where a Tornado Warning was issued Thursday.

The main street underpass got hit with heavy rain.

The Main Street Underpass in Ashtabula, OH...Under Water!! 4+" of rain in 90 minutes today. #ohwx @WEWS pic.twitter.com/R6vSPhQklM — The REAL Mark Johnson (@MarkJWeather) July 29, 2021

Akron Beacon Journal reporter Craig Webb captured some fallen trees and limbs in North Kingsville.

@wews Trees and limbs down in North Kingsville. pic.twitter.com/xUOL9Kdp9E — Craig Webb (@CraigWebb68) July 29, 2021

Rainfall totals ranged from 2.6 inches to nearly 5 inches in parts of Ashtabula County.

Heavy rain fell across Ashtabula County today with almost 5 inches reported in 90 minutes! #ohwx @wews pic.twitter.com/7lGfy63hgZ — The REAL Mark Johnson (@MarkJWeather) July 29, 2021

