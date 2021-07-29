Watch
Heavy rain brings flooding to parts of Ashtabula County

Katie McGraw.
Heavy rain floods West 58th Street and Main in Ashtabula County.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 15:58:58-04

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Afternoon showers rolled through parts of Northeast Ohio bringing heavy rain that caused some flooding in places like Ashtabula County, which has been under a Flash Flood Warning for the better part of Thursday afternoon.

Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw captured the aftermath of flooding in parts of Ashtabula County.

Heavy rain floods West 58th Street and Main in Ashtabula County.

West 58th Street and Main was closed due to flooding, which caused a vehicle to get stuck.

Heavy rain floods West 58th Street and Main in Ashtabula County.

A tow truck responded to remove a disabled vehicle.

Fallen trees and power lines were found in North Kingsville, where the strongest winds were located during the Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Area in North Kingsville where a Tornado Warning was issued Thursday.
Area in North Kingsville where a Tornado Warning was issued Thursday.
Area in North Kingsville where a Tornado Warning was issued Thursday.

The main street underpass got hit with heavy rain.

Akron Beacon Journal reporter Craig Webb captured some fallen trees and limbs in North Kingsville.

Rainfall totals ranged from 2.6 inches to nearly 5 inches in parts of Ashtabula County.

