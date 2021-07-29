Power of 5 Weather team tracking storms Thursday as cooler air returns

CLEVELAND — Morning rain showers rolling through should taper off midday before our next round builds in. That next round is what we're really focusing on. That's where we have a better shot at damage. The chance is very low but not zero.

The main threat will be damaging gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flash flooding. However, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

These are all gone by sunset as much drier and cooler air settles in.

After this cold front and storms roll through, temperatures look to fall and remain in the 70s for at least the next week.

