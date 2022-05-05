Heavy rain, flooding and isolated thunderstorms possible as rain moves in tonight for next few days

CLEVELAND — A new system and widespread rain are moving toward Northeast Ohio. High pressure is moving to the east, and a new low-pressure system will bring the return of widespread rain to the Power of 5 viewing area. This system could result in heavy rain and high rainfall totals. A few storms are possible as well.

The Timing

Most of the daytime hours will be dry on Thursday, but expect increasing clouds and rain chances throughout the afternoon and evening. A stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon or evening, but there is quite a bit of dry in place in low levels of the atmosphere. Moisture will have to increase in order to saturate the atmosphere and bring rain to the ground.

Rain will increase after 9 p.m. and become widespread overnight and into early Friday. Friday looks wet. There will be periods of dry time, but on and off rain will be a constant theme throughout the day. Rain will linger into the weekend. Expect more rain Saturday morning, but it looks to gradually dry out from west to east throughout the morning and early afternoon. It looks like most of the area will be dry by early evening.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage.

Severe Potential

A few thunderstorms are possible, but the best energy stays in Southern Ohio near the Ohio River. We will be monitoring any changes in the severe potential, but the larger concern will be heavy rain/flooding.

Rainfall Amounts

The previously mentioned low pressure will track just to the south of our area – near the Ohio River tonight throughout Friday. This system will drag a warm front north and increase rain intensity and lead to hefty rainfall amounts. On the low end we can expect 0.50-0.75 inches, but it appears 1 to 1.5 inches will be more common across our viewing area by Saturday afternoon. Locally, higher amounts will be possible and flooding will likely be a concern over the next three days.

Additionally, we are expecting a long period with the east to northeast winds on Lake Erie in the 25-35 mph range. This will lead to rising water levels along the south shore of the lake to the west of Vermilion. Lakeshore flooding will be possible.

The Power of 5 Weather Team will keep you posted regarding any changes. Be sure to tune in to News 5 this evening and throughout the day on Friday starting with yours truly on Good Morning Cleveland.

